World Series champion Astros get visit from Lil Wayne

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne visited the World Series champion Houston Astros Tuesday night before their game against the San Francisco Giants.

The Louisiana-born rapper was in town for a show later Tuesday, but stopped by the ballpark to hang with the Astros before taking the stage.

“It meant the world,” Lil Wayne said. “They showed me way too much love and it seemed like they’re a pretty big fan and I’m a fan as well so it was all good.”

He was thrilled to meet Astros manager Dusty Baker and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. Mr. October now works as a special adviser to Houston owner Jim Crane.

“I just pulled both of them to the side and had a long speech, a long talk with Mr. October and Dusty,” he said. “It was awesome.”

He also came away with a jersey signed by several players that he said he planned to hang on his wall. He was asked where the experience stacked up in his life.

“I don’t rank them, but this is pretty up there,” he said.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

