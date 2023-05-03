Abrams, Nats squeeze past Cubs for 2nd straight night, 2-1
By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive game, and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on a damp and unseasonably chilly Wednesday night. After Marcus Stroman pitched six crisp innings for the Cubs, the Nationals went ahead on four pitches by Adbert Alzolay. Lane Thomas tripled down the left-field line, the first extra-base hit of the game, and Abrams lined the next pitch to center. Jake Irvin held the Cubs to two hits over 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut, and five Washington pitchers limited Chicago to six singles.