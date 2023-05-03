Skip to Content
Braves Wright to go on IL with right shoulder soreness

By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright left in the third inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins. The Braves didn’t immediately provide details, but Wright exited with manager Brian Snitker and a trainer after a lengthy mound visit. Wright opened the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He gave up six hits, four runs (three earned) and walked one with three strikeouts in a game that Atlanta led 8-3 when he left.

