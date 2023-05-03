Councilman pleads not guilty to perjury in 49ers report leak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Silicon Valley city councilman accused of leaking a grand jury report criticizing the San Francisco 49ers’ outsize political influence and then lying about the leak has pleaded not guilty. Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker faces one felony charge of perjury under oath and a misdemeanor count of willful failure to perform duty. Prosecutors say Becker provided the secret report to the NFL team’s former top spokesperson and a local news outlet in 2022, days ahead of its official release. The report alleged Santa Clara councilmembers regularly voted in favor of the team, which plays at Levi’s Stadium under a city lease. The two sides have feuded for years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.