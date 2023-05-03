Flores homers to help Giants to 4-2 win over Astros
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Wilmer Flores homered, and Joey Bart and Austin Slater had two hits each to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros. Slater drove in a run to put the Giants up in a two-run sixth. An RBI double by Bart extended the lead to 3-0 in the seventh. Alex Bregman got Houston within a run with a two-run home run in the eighth before Flores added some insurance with a solo shot in the ninth. San Francisco starter Logan Webb yielded five hits and two runs in 7 2/3 innings for his second win. Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for the save. Houston’s Framber Valdez allowed five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.