French club Brest beats Nantes 2-0, moves out of drop zone

BREST, France (AP) — Brest moved out of the French league’s relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over fellow struggler Nantes. Jeremy Le Douaron and Mathias Pereira Lage scored in the first half and Brest jumped three spots in the standings to 14th place with five games remaining in the season. Nantes slipped one spot into the relegation zone on goal difference below 16th-place Strasbourg. Strasbourg visits Nantes on Sunday. Four teams will be relegated from the top tier this season as the French league reduces from 20 to 18 teams next season.

