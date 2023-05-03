Griner back to work on and off court after whirlwind trips

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner balanced the start of the Phoenix Mercury’s training camp with consecutive trips to the East Coast. The WNBA star attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, returned to the Arizona desert for basketball practice, then went to New York for the Met Gala. The added exposure Griner has gotten since being detained for nearly 10 months in Russia has given her a larger platform for activism. Griner will continue to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has teamed with an organization to help bring home Americans still being detained abroad.

