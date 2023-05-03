Hurricanes top Devils 5-1 in Game 1 of 2nd round

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes got goals from Brett Pesce and Seth Jarvis alongside a suffocating defensive performance in the opening period to jump quickly on the New Jersey Devils for a 5-1 win Wednesday night to open their second-round playoff series. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brady Skeji and Jesper Fast added scores for the Hurricanes. Carolina allowed just one shot on goal in the opening period. Frederik Andersen finished with 18 saves for Carolina. Nathan Bastian scored the Devils’ lone goal. Devils netminder Akira Schmid lasted just a few minutes into the second period after giving up three goals for New Jersey.

