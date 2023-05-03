Juventus and Vlahovic end negative streaks in win over Lecce

ROME (AP) — Dusan Vlahovic ended a long scoring drought with the decisive goal and Juventus ended a five-match winless streak across all competitions with a 2-1 victory over visiting Lecce in Serie A. The victory moved Juventus into second place and two points ahead of Lazio before the Roman club hosts Sassuolo later. Lazio needs to beat Sassuolo to prevent Napoli from sealing its first Italian league title in 33 years. Juventus is 16 points behind Napoli and already eliminated from title contention. Vlahovic scored before the break to end a run of 773 minutes without a goal in the Italian league.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.