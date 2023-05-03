Alcaraz reaches Madrid Open semis; Kudermetova beats Pegula

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has overcome a tough test from Karen Khachanov on his way to the semifinals of the Madrid Open. The top-seeded Spaniard rallied late in the second set for a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win. He improved to 27-2 this year with only one set dropped in his last 19 victories. Veronika Kudermetova reached the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time by upsetting third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 0-6, 6-4. The 12th-seeded Kudermetova sealed her victory with an ace on her second match point to set up a semifinal match against either No. 1 Iga Swiatek or Petra Martic.

