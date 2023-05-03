Lakers withstood every Warriors run, hope for more in Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Los Angels Lakers needed every bit of effort and energy from the opening tip to the final buzzer to win 117-112 in a wild Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James and his Lakers withstood the defending champions’ late 14-0 run. Now, Los Angeles will try to take that intensity to another level when the best-of-seven series resumes Thursday night, knowing the urgency the Warriors face. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole each made six 3-pointers as the Warriors attempted 53 of them among their 106 total shots — so, yes, that’s half their attempts. Anthony Davis expects Golden State to bring it at another level come Thursday to avoid a 2-0 deficit as the Warriors faced in the first round against Sacramento.

