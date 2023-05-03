Skip to Content
Liverpool beats Fulham 1-0, edges closer to top-4 finish

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool moved to within four points of fourth-place Manchester United with a 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah’s 39th-minute penalty earned the Merseyside club a fifth straight league win to keep alive its slim hopes of Champions League qualification. United has two games in hand over Liverpool. Third-place Newcastle leads Liverpool by six points with one game in hand. It was the first time Liverpool has won five successive matches since April last year.

