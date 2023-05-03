Middleton calls Correa ‘a cheater’ after fanning shortstop
CHICAGO (AP) — It has been more than three years since Major League Baseball issued its report on an electronic sign-stealing scheme by the Houston Astros. Keynan Middleton definitely remembers. The reliever struck out Carlos Correa on a 96.2 mph fastball, closing out a 6-4 victory for the White Sox against the Twins. Following his first save since 2021, Middleton talked about how much he relished that last swing by Correa, who played for the Astros at the time of the scandal. He called Correa “a cheater.”