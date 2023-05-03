Muncy’s walk-off slam gives Dodgers 10-6 win over Phillies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a game-ending grand slam and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games. Bryce Harper doubled to start a four-run third inning and reached base five times in his second game of the season for the Phillies, who lost their fourth straight. Los Angeles swept the three-game series, outscoring the defending NL champions 36-11 and reaching double digits in every game. Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead with a two-run single in the eighth, but Philadelphia tied it in the ninth on Bryson Stott’s RBI single. Muncy connected off Craig Kimbrel for his major league-leading 12th home run.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.