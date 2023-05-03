Napoli coach Spalletti on verge of biggest moment of career

Luciano Spalletti spent several years working as a coach in Udine and it’s in the same northern Italian city where he is now poised to reach his crowning achievement with Napoli. Napoli plays at Udinese on Thursday needing only one point to end its lengthy wait for the Serie A title. The team could even secure the scudetto on Wednesday if Lazio fails to beat Sassuolo. Spalletti’s innovative style first showed promise when he was coach of Udinese nearly two decades ago. He led the provincial club to a fourth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.