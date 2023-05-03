Negro Leagues Museum starts drive for new $25M facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is embarking on a fundraising campaign to raise $25 million for a new building to house its education center and what has become one of the world’s unique collections of baseball memorabilia. Museum president Bob Kendrick says the “Pitch for the Future” campaign is in hopes of constructing 30,000-square-foot facility in Kansas City, Missouri. It would be adjacent to the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, which is named for the Negro Leagues great who helped to lead the fundraising effort to build the initial museum. Bank of America has already donated $1 million to the project.

