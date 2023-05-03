New MVP Embiid says he’s ‘possible’ for Game 2 vs Celtics

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid said it is possible that he will play in Game 2 of the 76ers’ second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Embiid said at a news conference to discuss winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award that he wants to play in the game on Wednesday night, when the Sixers will try to take a 2-0 lead over the Celtics. He will need to discuss with the doctors and training staff whether his sprained right knee is ready for him to return. The oft-injured Embiid led the NBA in scoring for the second straight season. He played in 66 games, the second-most in his career.

