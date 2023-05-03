Olympic silver medalist Nijel Amos banned for doping

MONACO (AP) — Nijel Amos has been banned for three years for doping. The runner from Botswana won the silver medal in the men’s 800 meters at the 2012 London Olympics. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the ban after Amos tested positive for GW1516 last year and received a reduction on the standard four-year penalty because he admitted to the charge. Amos equaled the third-fastest time in 800 history at the age of 18 at the 2012 Olympics and that remains the world junior record.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.