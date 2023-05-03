Padres rookie Sullivan hits 1st HR, has 4 RBIs in 7-1 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Brett Sullivan hit his first home run and had his first four RBIs, and Juan Soto hit a three-run double to make up for a baserunning blunder that cost Xander Bogaerts a club-record on-base streak as the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 to take two of three. Seth Lugo pitched six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 7 of 10 heading into a home weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. It’ll be the teams’ first meeting since the Padres eliminated the 111-win Dodgers in four games in the NL Division Series.

