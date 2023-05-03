PGA rules ‘cut and dried’ when it comes to McIlroy $3M bonus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he had his reasons for skipping his second elevated event at the RBC Heritage. That wasn’t enough for PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to pay out the remaining $3 million of his Player Impact Program bonus. The 33-year-old McIlroy finished second to Tiger Woods in the PIP program, which measures a player’s popularity and impact on tour. He was set to make a $12 million, but instead it will be reduced by 25% after he missed his second “elevated tournament.” Monahan said he completely understands McIlroy’s need to be refreshed, but the rules still stand.

