Rodgers bonding with Jets teammates in Big Apple spotlight

Aaron Rodgers was sitting alone in the dark two months ago and pondering his future while many speculated about his next move. Now, the New York Jets quarterback is the toast of his new town, bonding with the Big Apple and his excited teammates. The four-time NFL MVP has been participating in voluntary practices this week. Rodgers has also been to Madison Square Garden three times since joining the Jets while taking in a Rangers playoff game and two Knicks games. The four-time NFL MVP was formally introduced by New York last Wednesday after acquiring him from Green Bay.

