Scherzer hit hard, chased early in return from suspension

DETROIT (AP) — New York Mets ace Max Scherzer struggled in his return from a suspension Wednesday night, allowing six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers during the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on April 20 after getting ejected for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand during his April 19 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was facing the Tigers for the third time since leaving the team after the 2014 season. He gave up home runs to Eric Haase and Matt Vierling before getting lifted in the fourth. The right-hander received a drama-free check for sticky substances by first base umpire Adam Beck after the second inning.

