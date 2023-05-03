Trout, Lamb homer in 9th, Angels rally to beat Cardinals 6-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Trout and Jake Lamb hit solo homers in the 9th inning, Shohei Ohtani tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4. Los Angeles has won six of its last eight games, while the Cardinals have lost five in a row. Ohtani didn’t get the decision, but did become the second player in MLB history to record 500 career strikeouts and hit at least 100 home runs, joining Babe Ruth. Brandon Drury also homered for the Angels. Ryan Tepera (2-1) earned the win and Carlos Estevez picked up his seventh save of the season. Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman homered for St. Louis, which at 10-21 is off to its worst start since the 1973 squad opened the season 8-23.

