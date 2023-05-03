US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

The management company for Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie says she died. She was 32. The cause of death was not disclosed. Bowie won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She captured silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200 before running the anchor leg on a 4×100 team that earned gold. A year later, she won the 100 at the 2017 world championships in London. In college at Southern Mississippi, she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

