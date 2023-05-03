Vikings finale? Cousins, on expiring deal, not going there

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The absence of a contract extension for Kirk Cousins could well spell the end of his time as quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings. They have won only one game in the NFL playoffs since their groundbreaking signing five years ago. Cousins will for the fourth time as a pro play the season on an expiring contract, assuming no new deal is done in the meantime. That’s a rare scenario for an established starter at this premium position. Cousins is used to playing in prove-it mode, though. He said he believes he’s got “a lot of good football” ahead of him.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.