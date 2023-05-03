With no venue for cup final, Greek soccer back in turmoil

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Rival club owners have been accused of a “concerted and organized effort” to disrupt Greek soccer. The country’s soccer federation has failed to find a venue for the Greek Cup final between AEK Athens and PAOK Thessaloniki on May 24 after seeking assistance to host the match in Cyprus, England, Germany or Australia. Local stadiums in the central Greek cities of Volos and Larissa have also been ruled out after safety inspections. The federation says “every effort will be made to hold the final at a neutral ground and even if this obstructionist effort continues.”

