Yanks’ GM Brian Cashman says he responsible for team’s state

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, in a blunt assessment of the team’s 16-15 start, says “if you want to convict somebody, convict me.” New York began Wednesday night 16-15, last in the AL East and 8 1/2 games behind first-place Tampa Bay. Captain Aaron Judge, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Josh Donaldson and starting pitchers Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas are among a dozen players on the injured list. Center fielder Harrison Bader didn’t play his first game until Tuesday after recovering from a strained oblique.

