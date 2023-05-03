Yanks rally past Guardians 4-3 in 10 as Bader, Peraza hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Calhoun hit a tying single in the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Jose Trevino came through with a game-ending single in the 10th, giving the Yankees a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians as two more New York players got hurt. Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader, back from the injured list just a day earlier, left after a ninth-inning collision with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Oswald Peraza limped off after hurting an ankle as a pinch runner. Calhoun and Jake Bauers homered in the fifth off Shane Bieber as the Yankees erased an early 2-0 deficit.

