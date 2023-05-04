Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon, saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing was announced three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. Pennsylvania and New Jersey also have halted bets on Alabama baseball. Alabama said in a statement that athletic director Greg Byrne has initiated the process of firing Bohannon. Pitching coach Jason Jackson will serve as interim head coach. The university said there would be no further comment “pending an ongoing review.”

