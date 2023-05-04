AP sources: US women’s hockey contract lags behind Canada

Two people with direct knowledge of the details tell The Associated Press that the new labor deal signed by United States women’s hockey players lags behind their counterparts in Canada. Americans have a smaller pool of money to draw from, and their contract is limited to being split among a 23-player roster. Canada’s one-year contract reached in December not only accounts for 23 players, but also includes a separate funding pool for as many as five additional developmental roster spots.

