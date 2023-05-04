Arizona’s de Laura, Wisconsin’s Latu settle sex assault suit

HONOLULU (AP) — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and Wisconsin safety Kamo’i Latu have settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who said the two sexually assaulted her in 2018 after a football game at their Hawaii high school. A Hawaii circuit court document filed this week said Latu and de Laura reached a settlement with the woman after a mediation process. The woman said Latu and de Laura assaulted her in October 2018 on the campus of Saint Louis School. Both players and the woman were minors at the time.

