Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site

The Washington Commanders say they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of the RFK Stadium site that used to be the home of the NFL team. A team spokesperson said officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site. The land is currently controlled by the federal government. That is one of the biggest obstacles to potentially building a new state-of-the-art football stadium at the site. It’s not clear how new ownership might approach the situation once Josh Harris’ group buys the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder.

