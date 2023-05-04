Correa, Buxton lift Twins over White Sox in 12 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Correa drove in a run during Minnesota’s five-run 12th inning, and he and Byron Buxton homered to lift the Twins over the Chicago White Sox 7-3 Thursday and avoid a three-game sweep. The AL Central-leading Twins had lost three of four. Correa spurred Minnesota to victory hours after downplaying remarks from Chicago reliever Keynan Middleton, who called Correa “a cheater.” Eloy Jiménez homered for the White Sox, who ended a three-game winning streak.

