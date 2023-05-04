Eflin goes 7 masterful innings, Rays sweep Pirates

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched seven scoreless innings, Randy Arozarena hit one of three Rays homers and Tampa Bay beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday to finish a three-game sweep of small-budget teams off to outstanding starts. Taylor Walls and Yandy Díaz also homered for Tampa Bay, and Eflin scattered three hits and struck out 10. The right-hander allowed just one baserunner to reach scoring position, when Carlos Santana hit a two-out double in the seventh. After Ryan Thompson had a perfect eighth, Jason Adam gave up Santana’s two-run, two-out double in the ninth before getting his second save and completing a four-hitter. Adam struck out Connor Joe with two on to end it.

