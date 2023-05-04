Espanyol closer to relegation in Spain after loss to Sevilla

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol has slipped closer to relegation in the Spanish league after a 3-2 loss at Sevilla. It was Espanyol’s eighth defeat in its past 10 games. It left the club in second-to-last-place and three points from safety with five games remaining. Valladolid lost 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano to stay only one point clear from the relegation zone in 16th place. It was the third straight loss for the club owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo. Willian José scored six minutes into the match to give Real Betis a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao and leave Manuel Pellegrini’s team two points from fifth-place Villarreal in the final Europa League place.

