F1 star Lewis Hamilton blasts Florida’s anti-LBGTQ measures
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has lashed out at anti-LGBTQ measures enacted by Florida lawmakers during the motorsports first of three stops this year in the United States. Hamilton regularly uses his platform to speak on issues of social justice. He likened Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” lawto the repression of the LBGTQ community in Saudi Arabia and said he’d be wearing a helmet with the rainbow flag all weekend.