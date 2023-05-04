F1 star Lewis Hamilton blasts Florida’s anti-LBGTQ measures

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has lashed out at anti-LGBTQ measures enacted by Florida lawmakers during the motorsports first of three stops this year in the United States. Hamilton regularly uses his platform to speak on issues of social justice. He likened Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” lawto the repression of the LBGTQ community in Saudi Arabia and said he’d be wearing a helmet with the rainbow flag all weekend.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.