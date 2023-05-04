Garcia yet to pay European tour fine for playing LIV event

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Sergio Garcia is the only defector to LIV Golf who hasn’t paid a fine imposed by the European tour for playing in the Saudi-backed competition without permission. The European tour has said 16 of the 17 players have paid the fine of 100,000 pounds ($125,000) for serious breaches of its conflicting tournament regulation policy. The tour says Garcia has not paid “nor has he given any indication that he intends to.” The tour says it will take “appropriate action” if Garcia continues to ignore the sanction. Garcia has resigned from the tour following a ruling by Sport Resolutions that some players committed serious breaches of the tour’s code of behavior by playing in LIV Golf events last year.

