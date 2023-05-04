Justin Verlander gives up 2 HRs in Tigers’ 2-0 win over Mets

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander gave up back-to-back home runs in his New York Mets debut and Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers completed a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win Thursday. Riley Greene and Javier Baez hit solo homers off Verlander in the first inning and that was enough offense for Detroit. Rodriguez gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fifth save. Verlander settled in after his rough start, showing signs of the form that made him one of the game’s all-time greats.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.