Los Angeles Rams sign QB Brett Rypien

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed quarterback Brett Rypien. Rypien spent his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, passing for 778 yards in eight appearances with four touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He made two of his three career starts last season for Denver, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019. Rypien will compete with rookie Stetson Bennett for a backup job behind Matthew Stafford, who was limited to just nine games by injuries last season.

