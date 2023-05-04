Matthieu Pavon shoots 8-under 63 to lead Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Matthieu Pavon shot the lowest round of his European tour career at the Italian Open on the same course that will host this year’s Ryder Cup. The 30-year-old Frenchman hit an 8-under 63 to boost his chances of capturing European captain Luke Donald’s attention. His impressive opening round gave him a two-shot lead over Maximilian Kieffer of Germany. Pavon carded nine birdies and a single bogey at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. Julien Guerrier of France and China’s Wu Ashun were three shots off the lead.

