McIlroy shoots 68 in return; Fleetwood leads at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A little time away from golf proved helpful for birthday boy Rory McIlroy. The world’s third-ranked player shot a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday in his first tournament since missing the cut at the Masters, leaving him three shots behind first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood’s 65 was one shot better than Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Moore, K.H. Lee and Ryan Palmer, who are tied for second at 5 under. Patrick Cantlay, with Tiger Woods’ former caddie Joe LaCava on his bag, shot 67. McIlroy withdrew from the HBC Heritage following a disappointing second round 77 at Augusta National that left him three shots off the cut line.

