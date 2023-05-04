Ozuna, Acuña Jr. power Braves to 6-3 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered for the second straight game, Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his MLB-leading 15th base, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Acuña was removed out of precaution after fouling a ball off his left knee in the sixth inning. Matt Olson also homered for the Braves, winners of five of their last six. They have hit 19 home runs in seven games against Miami this season. Dylan Dodd allowed eight hits, three runs, walked three and struck out one in six innings for the win. Jesus Luzardo allowed six hits and four runs in the loss.

