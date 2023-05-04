Soccer referees to wear body cameras after Sydney violence

SYDNEY (AP) — Body cameras will be worn by referees in a Sydney soccer league a week after one of their colleagues had his jaw broken by a suspended player. The 45-year-old referee needed reconstructive surgery and spent four nights in a hospital after being struck by a man at the end of a game in western Sydney last week. The Bankstown District Amateur Football Association says it will begin a body camera trial for referees in its men’s games. The player who struck referee Khodr Yaghi went onto the field from the stands. He has been charged by police with affray and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. England’s Football Association began a trial of body cameras in lower leagues in February.

