Acuña back in lineup as Braves make flurry of moves

ATLANTA (AP) — After a painful week, Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves to start a weekend series against Baltimore. The slugging outfielder left a victory at Miami after fouling a ball off his left knee. He also was plunked in the back of the left shoulder with a pitch against the New York Mets. While Acuña is good to go, the Braves made a flurry of moves. Reliever Raisel Iglesias is set to make his season debut, while Braden Shewmake started Friday at shortstop for his big league debut. Also, catcher Travis d’Arnaud is beginning a rehab assignment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.