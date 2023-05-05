After Rich Strike, Derby long shots could get 2nd look

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rich Strike’s stunning upset victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby as a nearly 81-1 long shot provided the race’s second big odds winner in four years. Country House came through in 2019 as a 59-1 choice, though he was elevated to winner after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. They overcame long odds nonetheless, a warning not to look past that large number of entrants who have big odds ranging from 30-1 to 50-1.

