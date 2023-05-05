Alcaraz celebrates 20th birthday with return to Madrid final

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has celebrated his 20th birthday by returning to the Madrid Open final after beating Borna Coric in straight sets. The defending champion defeated the 17th-seeded Coric 6-4, 6-3 on the outdoor clay in yet another dominant performance by the home favorite. The second-ranked Alcaraz will play Jan-Lennard Struff or Aslan Karatsev in Sunday’s final. Alcaraz is aiming for his fourth title of the season after triumphs in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, and Barcelona.

