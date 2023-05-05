Auburn lands ex-Michigan State QB Payton Thorne

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is headed to Auburn. Auburn announced the signing of the two-year Spartans starter. He’ll give new coach Hugh Freeze an experienced quarterback to boost a passing game that ranked among the nation’s worst last season. Thorne started 26 games for the Spartans. He has thrown for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns against 24 interceptions. Thorne joins returning starter Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner.

