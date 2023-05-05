Cejudo counts on championship in comeback bout at UFC 288

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Former two-division world champion Henry Cejudo fights for the bantamweight title bout against reigning champion Aljamain Sterling. The are the main event of UFC 288 on Saturday at the Prudential Center. Sterling is on an eight fight-win streak. He seeks his third title defense and looks to cement his legacy in the division. Cejudo is a former UFC bantamweight and UFC flyweight champion. He comes out of retirement after three years to try and reclaim the bantamweight championship.

