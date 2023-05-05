Cologne ends Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in Bundesliga

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Davie Selke has scored twice and Cologne has beaten local rival Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the Bundesliga to end Leverkusen’s 14-game unbeaten run. Selke’s goals put an end to an unbeaten run across all competitions which had lasted more than two months and hauled Leverkusen into contention for the European places in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen was second to last when Xabi Alonso was hired as coach in October. Relegation-threatened Schalke earned a priceless win with a 102nd-minute penalty. Schalke led twice only for Mainz to level the score before Marius Bülter won the game with a penalty when video review spotted a pull on his shirt.

