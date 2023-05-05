Colts release Foles to create roster space, salary cap room

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have released veteran quarterback Nick Foles and will save about $2 million in salary cap room. The move also clears roster space for the 12 rookies selected last week in the draft. The Super Bowl 52 MVP lost both of his starts in 2022, his only season with the Colts. He left the second game with injured ribs, then missed Indy’s final game also because of injured ribs. His release was expected after the Colts took former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick. Indy also announced it has signed seven of its 12 draft picks as its rookie minicamp opened Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.